Severe storms rolled through Central Arkansas this morning. We get a break through the middle of the day, but storms will come back this afternoon. Some of those storms have already moved into NWA as of 8 AM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 2 PM. Additional watches are expected for this evening.

The risk for severe weather includes nearly all of Arkansas. The risk is highest in the southern half of the state and particularly in far South and Southeast Arkansas. Very large hail will be the main threat, but damaging wind will become an issue in the late evening hours as the storms move through South Arkansas. The tornado threat is low, but it is NOT zero. Keep that in mind.

Little Rock has a 30% chance of rain from thunderstorms this afternoon with a high temperature of 87°. The rain chance goes up to 50% for tonight.