SUNDAY: A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will enter western Arkansas around sunrise and move from west to east across the state throughout Sunday morning. Nearly everyone will see a good soaking. There is also a very low risk that some of the thunderstorms could become severe. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat. The majority of the rain will be out of here by the early afternoon. The sun will come out in the afternoon. The temperature will only top out in the mid-80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be sunny with lower humidity, and below-average temperatures! Temperatures will start out in the 60s and warm into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: There are low rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, a large area of high pressure will be in control and bring us mostly sunny skies for much of the work week. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 90s late week…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram