TONIGHT: A weak low-pressure system will move into central and southern Arkansas tonight, bringing light rain. Since northern Arkansas will see mostly clear skies temperatures will be cold. Frost is possible for folks north of Clinton. The rest of the state will see lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue for southern Arkansas while the rest of us see clearing skies. The temperature will only rise into the low 60s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies return Monday. Temperatures will start in the 40s and rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. East wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Another weak low-pressure system will move in late Tuesday and bring rain Wednesday morning. All week temperatures will be in the 60s. No severe weather is expected for the next 7 days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!