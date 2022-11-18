No snow in Central Arkansas, but a cold day is ahead thanks to a brand new cold front. We are starting the day in the low 30s and will only reach the mid-40s this afternoon. The light snow in NWA this morning will dry up around Noon if not before. But it won’t end before NWA gets or has the chance of a dusting of snow.

It will be mostly sunny over the weekend and early next week. It won’t warm up this weekend, but we will be slowly warming up next week. There is a small chance of rain Monday night and another one again Thanksgiving morning.