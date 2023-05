Our Monday is starting with some cloudy cover with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The clouds will clear and temperatures will warm to the low 80s this afternoon.

A weak upper-level disturbance in a weak upper-level flow will move into Arkansas Tuesday and stick around for Wednesday. Each day it will help provide isolated showers. There’s only a 20% chance of rain each day. It’s highly likely that most people don’t get rain either of the next two days.