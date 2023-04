We have another cool start with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. But with sunshine and dry air, we will get a fast warm up. We’ll have the low 70s by Noon, and then it will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 78°.

We have dropped the very small rain chance for Thursday. It may cloud up, but no rain is now anticipated in the state until Friday night and Saturday. But the chance for then is still not very high.