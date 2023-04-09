TONIGHT: Areas of clouds will continue to cover Arkansas with mostly cloudy skies. This will keep low temperatures mild in the 50s. No rain is expected. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds will break up in the morning and make for a mostly sunny Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s by the afternoon. It will be a beautiful day with a light southeast wind of around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: High pressure moves directly overheat Tuesday. This will make for fully sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday will be just like Tuesday with a few more clouds. A weak storm system will be forming over the Gulf of Mexico and it will bring clouds to Arkansas for Thursday and maybe some rain to the southern third of the state. Our next chance for rain in central Arkansas will be next weekend. It doesn’t look like anything crazy, but some rain looks possible.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

