TONIGHT: Most of the overnight will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s, but after 2 AM we will see scattered showers and storms pop up in Central Arkansas. No severe weather is expected. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and showers will continue Monday morning across central and southern Arkansas. The sun will come back out in the afternoon and warm temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: There is another 50% rain chance Tuesday morning. Like Monday, we should see some clearing in the afternoon, but temperatures will be cooler! I’m forecasting high temperatures in the mid 80s Tuesday! Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will see a 60% rain chance Wednesday. Severe weather looks possible over northern Arkansas. Then rain chance will lower and temperatures will be higher Thursday and Friday. No 100s, but many of us will be in the mid 90s to end the workweek. It looks like rain chances will return next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

