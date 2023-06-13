TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will be possible, especially across southwest Arkansas tonight and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s tonight One or two strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats if these storms develop.

TOMORROW: Another chance for showers and storms will return on Wednesday, first during the early morning hours, and again during the evening. There will still be plenty of dry time tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats if these storms develop. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Isolated showers and storms will continue through the extended forecast. Temperatures will also continue to slowly warm up with highs back in the 90s by the end of the week into the weekend.