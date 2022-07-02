TONIGHT: The leftover clouds from the Saturday afternoon showers will dissipate. A southeast wind of 5-10 mph will continue to bring humid and sticky air into Arkansas. The temperature will drop into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: We will see another day with rain and storms widespread across Southern Arkansas. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 80s in the south to the low to mid 90s across Central and Northern Arkansas. Humidity will still be high.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The 4th of July will feature much less cloud cover and rain chances. There is a 20% chance for a quick shower in the early afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will get into the upper 90s across the state. With the sticky air, it will feel like 100°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The heat will continue to build. Temperatures will likely reach the triple digits the rest of the week. Our next chance for rain won’t come until next weekend.

Enjoy the long weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

