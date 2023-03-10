SATURDAY: The big story for the weekend is the severe thunderstorms that will move through Saturday night. Although it will be cloudy, most of the daytime hours Saturday will be dry. It will stay cool all day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Severe weather details are in the latest Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog. ↓

SUNDAY: By Sunday morning all the showers and thunderstorms will be out of the state. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be windy with a north wind 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: The morning will start cold with a freeze likely across the northern third of the state. Skies will be sunny with temperatures only in the 50s. Breezy, with a north wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The whole state of Arkansas could see a frost/freeze Tuesday morning. Most of next week will be sunny and cool, but temperatures will warm closer to 70° Wednesday and Thursday!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.