High temperatures will surge to near 100° for the next several days with overnight lows not too far from 80° but relief is coming.
Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny and hot Friday with highs around 100°.
Mostly sunny and blow torch hot Saturday with highs around 103°. On Sunday, a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 90s.
Not quite as hot next week with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.
