Wednesday starts off cloudy, but it will become sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and get to the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Little Rock’s record high temperature today is 81° which was set in 2005. It looks like that record will easily be broken as it should reach 83° this afternoon.

While the clouds will clear this afternoon, they will come back tonight. A cloudy sky will persist through Friday with rain moving into West Arkansas Thursday morning. That will move into Central Arkansas around Noon Thursday. Temperatures will then fall with the rain moving in.

Temperatures will return to near normal levels this weekend and early next week. More rain will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.