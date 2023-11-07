A mild morning will lead to a very warm afternoon when Little Rock and much of Arkansas may break more records like was done Monday. Little Rock’s record high temperature for today is 85°, and that is exactly what the forecast is for today.

A cold front will arrive Thursday. Temperatures will fall and rain will come. By the end of Friday around an inch or more of rain is expected.

Temperatures will fall during Thursday afternoon and then will stay in the 50s all day Friday. Temperatures will be near average over the weekend. No rain is in the weekend forecast at this time.