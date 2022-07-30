TONIGHT: Saturday evening will feature rain and thunderstorm chances until midnight. After midnight the storm activity will quiet and temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with cloudy skies. East wind around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out dry with mostly cloudy skies. During the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will form across most of Arkansas. There is a 60% chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies. Locations that see multiple thunderstorms could see an additional inch plus of rain. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s with a southwest wind of around 5 mph.

MONDAY: The front that has been over Arkansas for the last few days will exit the state. This will lower our rain chances to 30% Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Rain chances will continue to decrease for the middle of the upcoming workweek. Mostly sunny and hot conditions will return for a few days, then we are looking at a cold front that could bring some showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week!

Enjoy the rain! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

