The first of three rainy weather systems will bring showers and thunderstorms overnight through late Thursday night. Lows tonight with be in the 50s with highs on Thursday around 70. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the 60s.

The second storm system will bring widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms Saturday with dry weather expected Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s.

The third, more powerful storm system, will bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, locally heavy rainfall likely with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible.