A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical moisture Friday through Labor Day bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. With more clouds and showers, highs will drop off into the mid to upper 80s.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.