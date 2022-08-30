A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical moisture Friday through Labor Day bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. With more clouds and showers, highs will drop off into the mid to upper 80s.