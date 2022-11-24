Drier air will move into the state for Friday bringing a break from the rain along with decreasing clouds. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s except mid to upper 50s north.

Low pressure will move northeast from Texas Saturday with widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs pressure will build in the a partly cloudy and pleasant Sunday with highs around 60.

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday followed by sharply colder air for the middle of next week.