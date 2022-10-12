A cold front brought much needed rain to parts of Arkansas Wednesday and more is on the way. Drier air will continue to move in overnight through Friday. Temperatures will be briefly less warm Thursday before soaring back to near 90° Friday and Saturday.

Another, stronger cold front will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into early afternoon Sunday. Much cooler and drier air will filter into the Mid South Sunday into next week with highs dropping into the 60s and lows bottoming out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.