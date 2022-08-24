A stationary front continues to slowly weaken over south Arkansas with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms expected again Thursday especially south of I-40..

Partly cloudy Friday with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm with lows around 70 and highs around 90.

A cold front will move by to the north of the state Sunday through Tuesday with higher rain chances expected. Highs will drop back to the 80s with more cloud cover and areas of showers.