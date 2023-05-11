TONIGHT: Most of the overnight will actually be dry. Another complex of showers and thunderstorms will enter northwest Arkansas after midnight. Thunderstorms will be getting to central Arkansas by Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with a south wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday morning. We will see some clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures should warm into the low 80s with the afternoon sun. South wind 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Rain chances will be lower on both days this weekend. I’m forecasting temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with 20% chances of afternoon thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Remember Sunday is Mother’s Day!

NEXT WEEK: Thunderstorm chances will continue Monday. By Tuesday we will see a northeast wind that should bring cooler and less humid air to Arkansas during the middle of next week. It looks like we will see a short break from the summer-like weather!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

