With a cloudier sky today temperatures will fight to get out of the 80s. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 82°. Some parts of the LR Metro could get some rain (Saline Co.), but Little Rock proper may avoid it until tonight.

Some storms may become severe with damaging wind and 1″ hail in Southwest Arkansas this afternoon and evening. The chance of severe storms will slide northward Tuesday as the front that came through Central Arkansas Sunday and is in South Arkansas this morning moves back north starting tonight.

The rain chance picks up tonight and will stay high for Central Arkansas through Wednesday.