TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms that moved through northern Arkansas will let up tonight. Skies will become mostly clear and temperatures will cool into the mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will begin to form over northern Arkansas closer to sunrise Sunday morning. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: All day Sunday there will be a 50% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. This means about 50% of the state will see rain. Within some of the strongest storms there could be strong wind gusts over 60 mph. The high rain chance will keep temperatures a little cooler than they have been. Most Arkansans will see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. There is a heat advisory for counties along the Mississippi River. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The rain chance goes down to 20% Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny and this will make for hotter temperatures. Most will warm into the mid to upper 20s by the afternoon. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: There will be a 40% chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms on the 4th of July. Rain chances will be scattered enough that you shouldn’t cancel your plans. Plus the storms should be weakening in the evening in time for the fireworks. 40% rain chances will continue each day of the work week. This will make for high temperatures in the low 90s!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

