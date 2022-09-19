High pressure over the Mid South will keep temperatures unseasonably hot through Thursday with record or near record highs possible.
A cold front will sweep across Arkansas Thursday afternoon which will push highs back into the 80s Friday and low 90s for the weekend.
A cold front Sunday afternoon will bring a small chances of showers and thunderstorms follows by cooler highs around 80° Monday.
