WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. An isolated shower will be possible, though unlikely. Highs near 99. Heat index values between 105 and 115. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm. Lows near 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. An isolated shower will be possible, though unlikely. Highs near 102. Heat index values between 105 and 115. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.