OVERNIGHT: Comfortable conditions continue this evening, with temps in the low 80s through 8pm and dropping to the 70s afterwards. Temperatures lower to the 60s by sunrise Saturday morning at 6:43am.

SATURDAY: Pleasant temperatures in the 60s and 70s start Saturday morning, with the afternoon heating up. Temperatures will be warmer in the low 90s, with it feeling more like the upper 90s thanks to higher humidity.

WHAT’S NEXT: A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible later in the Sunday, with a better chance for additional rain Labor Day. High temperatures stay in the 90s.