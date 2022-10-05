We’re starting off in the 40s and 50s this morning. It will be in the upper 70s and close to 80° at Noon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 85° this afternoon. No rain in the forecast today.
No rain in the forecast today. No rain in the forecast the rest of the week or the weekend. But there is a chance we get rain in the middle of next week …Wednesday night going into Thursday.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.