High pressure will keep Arkansas dry through Friday although there will be an increase in high clouds by Friday afternoon. Lows will be in the frosty low 30s with highs around 60°.

A cold front will move through the Mid South Saturday with isolated to widely scattered showers north and central with showers likely south with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns Sunday through Wednesday with lows in the 30s to around 40° and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Next rain chance holds off until Thursday.