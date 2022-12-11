TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will continue all night. Temperatures will cool into the 40s. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Still cloudy. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. East wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Severe weather is still on the table for Tuesday afternoon. Before the line of strong thunderstorms moves into Arkansas it will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s. South wind 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: After Tuesdays storms we will see a return to winter temperatures. We will cool from highs in the low 60s Wednesday down to highs in the 40s by Friday. No rain (or snow) is expected for the rest of the week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

