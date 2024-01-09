TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and milder weather will return on Wednesday with high temperatures warming into the mid-50s. Winds will remain breezy out of the south.

EXTENDED: Rain chances quickly return to the forecast Thursday night and into Friday. Some areas, mainly across northern Arkansas could see some rain transitioning to snow on Friday. Bitter cold temperatures will move into the state this weekend.