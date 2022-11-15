High pressure will help clear skies later tonight and bring abundant sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday pushing highs back into the upper 40s and 50s.

Another cold front will usher in colder air Friday with a couple of flurries possible in northwest and west central Arkansas Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunshine returns Saturday through Tuesday with temperatures moderating from the upper 40s Saturday to mid 50s Tuesday.