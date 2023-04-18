After reaching 82° Tuesday afternoon and with a little southerly breeze overnight, it is and will be milder overnight and to start our Wednesday morning. It will fall to the mid 50s instead of those 40s we experienced the last two mornings.

Little Rock will get to 79° at Noon tomorrow, and then have a high temperature of 84° in the afternoon.

Strong to severe storms are going to be possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Tornadoes aren’t impossible, but not very likely. 1″ hail and 58-62 mph wind gusts will be possible. But I’m increasingly becoming concerned about heavy rain that will lead to flooding and flash flooding. Somewhere, some people may get up to 4″ of rain by the end of Friday night.