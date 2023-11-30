OVERNIGHT: Rainy, breezy & chilly conditions last through the evening, with rain lessening overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Another ¼” of rain is likely across central Arkansas. Temperatures will slowly warm a few degrees as a warm front lifts through the state tonight. It will be in the low 50s the majority of the night with windy conditions farther south and east. A wind advisory goes in effect 9pm Thursday night for several hours for wind gusts up to 30-40mph.

FRIDAY: Rain clears well before sunrise Friday with a cloudy start to the day. More sunshine comes through by Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 60s.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will be a nice weekend with a good mix of sunshine and clouds. Mornings will be in the low 40s with afternoons in the low 60s. Rain is not expected in the 7-day period.