TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s. A stray shower or two will be possible into the overnight hours, however, most areas will remain dry.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will start off with cloud cover, with skies clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will be near seasonal values with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Thursday into Friday before our next cold front arrives. Showers and a few thunderstorms look likely Friday evening, into the overnight hours as the front moves through. A few strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend thanks to our next cold front.