TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows only falling into the upper 70s.
TOMORROW: A break from the heat and humidity will start to approach on Friday. A cold front will slowly be moving through the state. This will prompt a few showers and storms, mainly across central and northern Arkansas throughout the first half of the day. The severe risk for any storms that develop is very low.
EXTENDED: Dry weather looks to return for the weekend with milder temperatures and lower humidity. Temperatures will slowly start to warm again next week as sunny and dry weather continues.
