Cool, but not too cool to start our Monday. We’ll be cloudier this morning than we will be this afternoon. It will be fair with temperatures in the low to mid 50s this morning, then mid 60s at Noon. Temperatures will then reach the low 70s this afternoon.

The upper-level trough of low pressure bringing today’s clouds will slide to our south tomorrow, and it will be sunnier. But it is expected to ride back up Thursday and bring a slight chance of light showers then.