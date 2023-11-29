It is another cold/chilly morning. There will be plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. That and a southwest wind will warm it up into the 60s this afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase tonight and rain will move in Thursday morning.

Light rain will likely start in West and Southwest Arkansas before sunrise Thursday and shortly after sunup in Central Arkansas.

The rain will get heavier Thursday afternoon and Thursday night with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night. No severe weather is expected.

This is going to have a big rain potential. One to two inches of rain is likely. A few places could get over two inches.