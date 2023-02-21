After a mostly cloudy to cloudy morning, Central Arkansas will eventually become partly cloudy in the afternoon as last night’s cool front starts to retreat north as a warm front. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. Some may hit 70°. Little Rock will have a high of 68°.

Tomorrow will bring a high chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms and even a chance of severe storms in NWA in the morning hours. Then there’s an outside chance of a severe storm in SEA in the afternoon. Damaging wind will be the main threat.