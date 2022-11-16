Sunny and milder Wednesday for much of Arkansas but high temperatures still cooler than average for this time of year. With clear skies tonight temperatures will plunge into the upper teens and 20s. Another sunny and fairly mild day is on the way Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A cold front will sweep through the Mid South early Friday with a few flurries possible mainly north and west with highs in the 30s north to 40s central and south under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunny this weekend with highs around 50. Temperatures start warming up next week but rain chances will be in the forecast for Monday and again on Wednesday.