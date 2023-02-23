A lot of the state, including Central Arkansas and especially South Arkansas, is starting the day with some fog and mist. It will likely persist until 9 AM. It will become partly cloudy after that. A cold front is passing through the state so, it will be much cooler in North Arkansas than South Arkansas. The front will pass through Little Rock around Noon.

We do not expect any rain with the front today, but tonight and through the weekend off and on light showers are expected. As a warm front moves through Saturday night and Sunday, some thunderstorms could mix in with the showers on Sunday.