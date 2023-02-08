Once a cold front pushes east this evening, much drier air will work into Arkansas bringing mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

A Canadian cold front will blast through the state Friday with areas of rain central with light snow or flurries north of US 64 where a few places could pick up a quick coating on grassy surfaces. Highs Friday with be in the mid to upper 30s north and mid 40s to low 50s central and south.

After a dry and milder weekend, rain chances move back into the Mid South late Monday and Tuesday.