Once a cold front pushes east this evening, much drier air will work into Arkansas bringing mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
A Canadian cold front will blast through the state Friday with areas of rain central with light snow or flurries north of US 64 where a few places could pick up a quick coating on grassy surfaces. Highs Friday with be in the mid to upper 30s north and mid 40s to low 50s central and south.
After a dry and milder weekend, rain chances move back into the Mid South late Monday and Tuesday.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.