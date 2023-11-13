TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another partly cloudy day with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay slightly above average throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Rain chances look to increase by early next week.
