All quiet weather tonight, but temperatures will likely not fall out of the 60s. If they do, then it will only be the upper 50s you fall into. The humidity will arrive tomorrow morning. It will cloud up and the first chance of rain or thunderstorms for the LR Metro will be around 3PM, but it will be more likely after 5 PM.

Storms will start in West and NW Arkansas in the early afternoon hours, then intensify as the move toward Central Arkansas. The storms will mainly bring heavy rain, but some 60 mph wind gusts and 1″ hail are going to be possible. An isolated tornado will be possible too, particularly in West and SW Arkansas. But flooding from the heavy rain will become the biggest concern.