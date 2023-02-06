We’ll have sunshine and patchy fog to start our Monday. Temperatures will once again be very mild. Little Rock will likely hit 70° this afternoon.
There is a small chance of light rain Tuesday in Central AR ahead of a new front. Northwest Arkansas will have the higher chance of rain. But widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday where 2-3″ of rain will be possible.
