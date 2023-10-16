TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another sunny and mild day with temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay near seasonal values throughout the rest of the week. A few light showers will be possible on Thursday, however, the chance for rain looks to be on the lower side.
