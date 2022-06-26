TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will gradually move out of the area tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few clouds will stick around overnight.

TOMORROW: Clouds will linger through the morning hours Monday with sunshine returning by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be comfortable tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will look very similar to Monday with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly return to seasonal values with highs in the lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances will also start to increase Thursday night through the weekend.