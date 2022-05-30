Saturday was a very nice day, and Sunday wasn’t too bad either, but you probably noticed it was a little hotter and the humidity returned.



Now, on this Memorial Day it is starting off warm and muggy. It will be hot and humid with temperatures topping out around 90° with heat index values reaching 93-94°.



No rain is in the forecast today, but a cold front will approach the state Tuesday night and enter Arkansas Wednesday. With that rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. Some storms Wednesday may be pretty strong.

Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.