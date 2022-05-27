Clear and cool weather will start the Memorial Day Weekend with Saturday morning lows in the 50s to low 60s.
High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies along with warming temperatures through Monday with highs in the mid 80s reaching the low 90s by Sunday and Monday.
Hazy, hot and humid weather will continue through Thursday but an approaching cold front will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
