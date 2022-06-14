There may not be a Heat Advisory today in Central, South, or West Arkansas, but it will still be very hot (There is a Heat Advisory in NE Arkansas).
We are starting the day with mid and upper 70s with heat index values in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be 90° at Noon today and the heat index will be around 100° then. It will get to 95° late this afternoon with the heat index close to 105°.
No rain today, in fact, no rain is in the forecast until Friday evening when a cool front comes through. It will be cooler this Father’s Day Weekend, but temperatures will only be around the average for this time of year.
