It’s a cool and comfortable morning, but clouds will be on the rise behind a warm front passing through the state. Some rain will be possible late afternoon and early evening. Then a higher rain chance of showers and thunderstorms is in store for tonight.

Rain will likely taper off during the Friday morning hours, then just an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday afternoon and Friday night. Saturday will have a low rain chance, but there’s high chance of it being borderline hot and humid.